Taiwan president talks New Southbound Policy at 2022 Yushan Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) highlighted Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy (NSP) as the core of its Indo-Pacific strategy and approach to forging closer economic ties with Southeast Asia at the 2022 Yushan Forum on Friday (Oct. 7).

This year’s Yushan Forum invited distinguished guests from New Southbound and EU partner countries, as well as Palau, the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, CNA reported. The one-day conference focuses on resilience and sustainable cooperation between Taiwan and partner countries and discusses the post-pandemic recovery and development practices of the New Southbound partner countries.

Tsai said that the NSP has borne fruitful results in economic and trade investment partnerships, technological and medical cooperation, education and non-governmental exchanges, and technological and medical cooperation, with Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. This has gained recognition from like-minded nations, she said.

The president said that Taiwan's progress in information and communications and precision machinery and smart manufacturing industries can create a more flexible smart supply chain for New Southbound partners with the utilization of cloud supply chain integration management and artificial intelligence big data analytics. This way, businesses will open up a new, broader market in Southeast Asia.

Tsai pointed out that bilateral trade volume between Taiwan and New Southbound partner countries reached a record high of US$149 billion (NT$ 4.71 trillion) in 2021. From January to July this year, Taiwan's investment in 18 New Southbound countries exceeded US$2.2 billion, accounting for 43.9% of total foreign investment, she added.