Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 1:34 p.m. Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 64.1 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall with a focal depth of 13.9 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Taitung County, and a 2 in Nantou County.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Taichung City. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.