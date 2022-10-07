Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county

Level 4 intensity reported in Hualien, level 3 in Taitung

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/07 14:26
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 1:34 p.m. Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 64.1 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall with a focal depth of 13.9 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Taitung County, and a 2 in Nantou County.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Taichung City. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien
Taitung

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2022/10/03 09:22
Taiwan's Indigenous Sakizaya hold fire ritual to remember Chinese attack of 1878
Taiwan's Indigenous Sakizaya hold fire ritual to remember Chinese attack of 1878
2022/10/02 12:19
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
2022/10/01 09:37
Hualien hot spring festival in eastern Taiwan to provide bus and guided tour services
Hualien hot spring festival in eastern Taiwan to provide bus and guided tour services
2022/09/26 17:05
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
2022/09/23 10:23