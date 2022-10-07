Taiwan reports 50,710 local COVID cases, 17% increase from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 7) announced 50,710 cases, a 17.16% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 69 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 6,782,664. The 52 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,389.

Local cases

The local cases include 23,089 males, 27,601 females, and 20 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 52 deaths announced on Friday included 30 males and 22 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 51 had a history of chronic disease, and 36 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from June 8 to Oct. 4 and the dates of death were from June 17 to Oct. 4.

Imported cases

The 69 imported cases included 36 males and 33 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,782,664 cases, of which 6,747,356 were local and 35,254 were imported. Thus far, 11,389 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.