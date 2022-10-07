Taiwan’s population increases for third month in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bucking previous trends, Taiwan’s population rose for the third consecutive month in September, reaching 23,198,133, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Friday (Oct. 7).

The increase of 3,579 compared to August was based on a rise of 7,867 due to migration into the country offsetting a decline of 4,288 caused by deaths exceeding births, CNA reported. Despite the month-on-month rise, Taiwan’s population was 232,815 lower in September 2022 than in the same month of 2021.

Last month, 12,217 children were born, 315 more than in August, but 1,247 fewer than in September 2021. The death tally stood at 16,505, 1,325 fewer than in August, and 2,611 more than in September 2021.

The number of people leaving Taiwan declined both year-on-year and month-on-month, according to the latest MOI data. A total of 87,959 people moved out of the country in September, 25,587 fewer than in September 2021 and 1,269 fewer than in August 2022. Migration into the country saw a rise of 2,739 from September last year to reach 95,826, though it fell by 3,820 compared to August.

The MOI also counted weddings and divorces, with the former reaching their second-highest single-month number for the year. The 11,546 new couples in September also included 196 same-sex couples. Divorces were registered for 4,286 couples, including 49 same-sex couples.