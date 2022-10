An amateur bullfighter is cornered by a bull during the Our Lady of the Rosary festival in the Andean village of Huarina, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 3, 202... An amateur bullfighter is cornered by a bull during the Our Lady of the Rosary festival in the Andean village of Huarina, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. A group of amateur bullfighters performed a parody of the Spanish bullfight, but without sacrificing the bulls. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)