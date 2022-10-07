Taiwan's legendary singer Tsai Chin to perform at Cloud Gate Theater

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan's legendary singer Tsai Chin (蔡琴) will host three concerts at Cloud Gate Theater for the first time, beginning on her birthday, Dec. 22.

Often referred to as the "Barbra Streisand of Mandopop," Tsai, 65, has won Golden Melody Awards, Golden Horse Awards, and Golden Bell Awards over her 40-year career. Her hits include, “Just Like Your Tenderness,” "Farewell Tonight My Love," and "Opportunity."

Curated by Cloud Gate Dance Theater founder Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), Tsai’s concerts were postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tsai has performed some of her songs thousands of times, but she keeps polishing her skills while rehearsing, according to Lin.

Tsai shared that she has been a fan of Cloud Gate Theater since she was 16 years old. Her passion for the group led her to follow their international tours.

When Lin once saw her in Europe, he was so surprised that he joked, “It's you again! I bet you know by now how to dance the 'Songs of the Wanderers.'”

The award-winning musician has previously performed to thousands of people accompanied by glamorous stage effects, dressed in slinky nightgowns. However, at the end of 2022, Tsai is set to challenge herself and perform at a venue for just 500 people.

Tsai said that she felt like the ups and downs of her life were in preparation for the upcoming concerts. She intends to present some of her original songs that she has rarely sung in public.

"The audience will get a chance to know me more and the conversation will be more intimate," said Tsai at a promotional press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Tsai explained that her songs express strong emotion. “For a very long time, I observed people’s painful lives, especially during the pandemic when loved ones passed away."

"As a singer, I do not live in an ivory tower and sing about my own sorrow. Many people think my songs are my stories, but I care about my audience members very much. The songs are dedicated to them,” said Tsai.

The concerts will take place on Dec. 22, Dec. 23, and Dec. 25. Tickets are priced at NT$3,800 (US$120), $4,200, and $5,000.



"Just Like Your Tenderness." (YouTube video)



"Farewell Tonight My Love." (YouTube video)





"Opportunity." (YouTube video)