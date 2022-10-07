Taiwan set to bolster internet resilience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon begin promoting a secondary satellite network to maintain resilience if there was a military attack or natural disaster, Digital Development Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday (Oct. 6).

Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China has conducted large-scale live-fire military exercises and missile launches, and ramped up military activities around Taiwan, including sending warships and aircraft.

Though these actions “did not cause substantial harm, it made us more vigilant about communication and information security,” Tang said.

Taiwan has drawn inspiration from Ukraine, which has been using SpaceX’s Starlink to retain internet connectivity during the Russian invasion. Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, had requested help from Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, who subsequently delivered thousands of antennas to Kyiv with the help of other European nations in March.

The Taiwan government is ready to review applications for satellite internet and is open to negotiating with “any qualified service provider,” The Washington Post cited Tang as saying. She said the Ministry of Digital Affairs will allot approximately US$18 million (NT$569.6 million) to establish an internet backup over the next two years.

Starlink offers “high-speed, low-latency broadband internet” around the world using low-earth orbiting satellites, according to the company website.