Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent 95 Chinese military aircraft and 24 naval ships around Taiwan so far in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight path of one out of nine Chinese aircraft on Oct. 6. (MND image)