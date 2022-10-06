NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|9
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|14
|11
|Boston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|9
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|21
|25
|Detroit
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|15
|Florida
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Montreal
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|13
|24
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|24
|11
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|13
|6
|Washington
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|13
|9
|Columbus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|18
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|12
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|23
|14
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|13
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|18
|Dallas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|12
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|7
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|Anaheim
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|15
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|16
|13
|Edmonton
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Vegas
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|16
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|13
|Vancouver
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|12
|26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Washington 4, Detroit 2
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0
Colorado 2, Dallas 1
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled