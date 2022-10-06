American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
No games scheduled
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.