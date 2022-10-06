All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9 Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15 Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6 Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9 Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18 Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19 Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13 Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 20 17 Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16 Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13 Vancouver 6 1 3 2 4 12 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0

Colorado 2, Dallas 1

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled