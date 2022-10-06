Taiwan reports largest decrease in foreign exchange reserves in 12 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Taiwan’s Central Bank announced that Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of September totaled just over US$541 billion, representing a monthly decrease of US$4.3 billion.

This was the third consecutive month that the foreign exchange reserves decreased, and the amount of September’s decrease is the largest reported since December of 2010, reports Yahoo News.

This is partially the result of the rising U.S. dollar index which has caused major currencies across the world to depreciate quickly, and resulted in overselling of many foreign currencies.

Despite serious economic concerns in Europe and the U.S., the director of the Central Bank’s foreign exchange office, Tsai Chiong-min (蔡烱民), expressed confidence that Taiwan will be able to cope with the volatile market situation.

Tsai cautioned that the fluctuating currency markets will not be favorable to stock markets or corporate profits in the short term. However, he emphasized that the central bank is prepared to make timely adjustments to balance market fluctuations, thereby ensuring the stability of the domestic currency market.