Former US National Security Council chief of staff in Taiwan for research

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Alexander Gray, former White House National Security Council (NSC) chief of staff, recently arrived in Taiwan as a guest of the Ministry of National Defense’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR).

The INDSR said Gray will be in Taiwan for one month to discuss research topics with academics from the institute and share his research insights, CNA reported. The institute pointed out that Gray has also served as the director for Oceania and Indo-Pacific Security at the NSC and as a deputy assistant to the president.

Gray said in a video message that the INDSR will provide him with a good opportunity to cooperate with Taiwanese researchers and meet with senior Taiwanese officials to discuss important security issues for the U.S., Taiwan, and the Indo-Pacific region. He recommended that American scholars and policy experts visit Taiwan to better understand cross-strait issues and challenges, and to explore more possibilities for Taiwan-U.S. cooperation.

The INDSR’s mission is to safeguard Taiwan's democracy and prosperity by directing the government on national security, defense policies, and regional security.