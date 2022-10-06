Taiwan Coast Guard Administration launches two new offshore patrol vessels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) held a launch ceremony for two new ships on Thursday (Oct. 5) at the Jong Shyn Shipbuilding shipyard in Kaohsiung.

The Anping-class offshore patrol vessels “Bali” and “Chi An” are the fifth and sixth ships of their class. Both are armed with a high-pressure water cannon with a range of 120 meters, a ship-based version of the coastal defense rocket launcher, and a remote-controlled T-75 20 mm machine gun, Liberty Times reported.

The Anping-class ships are based on the Navy's Tuo Chiang-class corvette and have a maximum speed of 81.5 kilometers per hour. Missile launchers are installed on the ships in order for them to be converted to combat vessels during wartime.

The ships were originally scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31 but with the joint efforts of the CGA and Jong Shyn Shipbuilding, they were delivered ahead of schedule.

The Bali will be deployed in waters near Japan to protect Taiwan’s fishing rights, while the Chi An will be deployed in Taiwan’s eastern waters to patrol Orchid Island and Green Island’s exclusive economic zones.

Last week, the Taiwan Navy launched the 10,600-tonne Yu Shan amphibious warfare ship.