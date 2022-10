ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results

Thursday At Ariake Coliseum Tokyo Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Evans (8), Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Nick Kyrgios (5), Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and John Peers (4), Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-6.