Taiwan to launch '0+7' policy for students in close contact with COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Oct. 6) announced that, starting on Oct. 13, students who live in a residence with someone diagnosed with COVID will no longer have to miss seven days of school so long as they have received three doses of a COVID vaccine.

The current epidemic prevention regulations stipulate that students living with family members who have been diagnosed with COVID may not attend face-to-face classes for seven days. During a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) news conference on Thursday, the MOE announced that starting on Oct. 13, students who come into contact with COVID cases and have received three vaccine doses can follow the "0+7" formula and return to class if they are asymptomatic and receive a negative result on a COVID test.

The MOE stated that, beginning on Oct. 13, this policy of zero quarantine and seven days of self-health monitoring will apply to students, faculty, and staff who have received three jabs. Those who have not received three vaccine doses are expected to follow the "3+4" scheme of three days of home quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring.

The ministry pointed out that if persons who have not received three shots experience symptoms during home quarantine or self-health monitoring, they should not go to work or attend classes. However, if they are asymptomatic during the self-health monitoring period and have received a negative result on a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours, then they may go to work and attend classes normally.

Elementary school children aged 5 to 11 should not receive a third dose and therefore must follow the "3+4" formula. Students aged 12 and over who have received three jabs can follow the new "0+7" plan. These rules also apply to cram schools and after-school centers.