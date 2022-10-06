Alexa
Taiwan leads Asia at R&D 100 Awards

Research projects win 12 prizes for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/06 17:44
Taiwan is the leading Asian prize winner at this year's R&D 100 Awards. (MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan won 12 prizes at the R&D 100 Awards, the highest number in Asia and second in the world, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (Oct. 5).

The country’s performance at the awards showed that the transformation and upgrading of its industry was a success, according to MOEA officials.

Over the past 15 years of the government’s science and technology special program, it has received 75 R&D Awards, with 90% leading to new products and new businesses, CNA reported.

The winning items ranged from stainless steel and 5G communications to ceramics and materials useful in healthcare. Taiwan also presented systems for converting seawater into drinking water, which conform to World Health Organization (WHO) standards, the MOEA said.
