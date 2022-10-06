Taiwan's total trade for 2021 reaches US$840 billion, 16th in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) announced that the combined value of Taiwan’s imports and exports was US$840 billion in 2021.

The value of Taiwan’s exports reached US$446.4 billion in 2021, which represents a year-over-year increase of 29 percent. Wang said that Taiwan’s total volume of trade last year ranked 16th largest in the world, ahead of countries like Vietnam and Spain, reports UDN.

Wang emphasized that this is a remarkable achievement, particularly in the areas of the semiconductor supply chain and information technology. The minister lauded businesses in Taiwan for their efforts and diligence throughout the pandemic period.

As the global economy faces a winter of serious challenges, Wang was optimistic that Taiwan will be prepared to deal with market fluctuations and that manufacturers will have the tools they need to ensure supply chains remain stable, per UDN.