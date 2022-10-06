American Institute in Taiwan chairman pledges US support for Taiwan's defense capabilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. will continue to support Taiwan’s defense capabilities, American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty said in a speech on Wednesday (Oct. 5) at the annual Global Taiwan Institute Symposium.

“We will continue to fulfill our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), and that includes supporting Taiwan’s self-defense, and maintaining our own capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize Taiwan’s security, economy, or its society,” Moriarty said. The U.S. does not want a conflict but it will protect its interests “against any threat — be it in the Taiwan Strait or in the Indo-Pacific region at large,” the chairman said.

He pointed out that the TRA mentions a blockade as one of those types of coercion.

“We will continue to deepen our ties with Taiwan, including by expanding our trade relationship,” Moriarty said, adding that the U.S. will also make sure Taiwan has the deterrence capabilities to defend itself. He said that the U.S. and other countries have noticed Tsai’s efforts to reform and modernize the Taiwan military.

The chairman also noted that Tsai has been increasing defense spending and developing the indigenous defense industry.

Moriarty highlighted the increasing Chinese military threat towards Taiwan, including missile launches and naval activities around Taiwan. He also accused Beijing of breaking the tacit agreement not to cross the median line of the strait.

The chairman said China has used economic coercion to cut off Taiwan from around the world and is blocking Taiwan from participating in international organizations. Beijing is “misrepresenting and misusing” U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan in the U.N. system, he said.

China’s actions “are deeply destabilizing,” Moriarty said. “They risk miscalculation and threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The chairman said Beijing’s aggression is not just a U.S. interest but also an international one. China’s coercion campaign will continue to bully Taiwan and undermine its resilience, he said.

He emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to its “one China” policy, consisting of the TRA, three joint communiques, and the Six Assurances.