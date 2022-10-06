Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention

New Taipei to cooperate with Shizuoka to train technicians in landslide prevention and response

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/06 17:05
Cheng Kung University Vice-Pres. Su Fong-chin, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi, and Shizuoku Trade Office Director Miyazaki Teizo at MOU signing.

Cheng Kung University Vice-Pres. Su Fong-chin, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi, and Shizuoku Trade Office Director Miyazaki Teizo at MOU signing. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday (Oct. 6), representatives from the government of New Taipei City signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives from Japan as well as Cheng Kung University (成功大學) related to disaster prevention.

New Taipei City, which formed a partnership with Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture eight years ago, signed an additional MOU on Thursday to join the “Asia-Pacific Disaster Prevention Training Program.” The program will jointly train technicians and responders for disasters related to landslides, reports CNA.

Cheng Kung University reportedly helped to establish the Asia-Pacific Disaster Prevention Training Program in partnership with the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture and Kyoto University.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and Miyazaki Teizo (宮崎悌三), the director of the Shizuoka Prefecture Trade Office in Taiwan, were both at the signing ceremony on Thursday.

In his remarks, Miyazaki noted that with climate change, the risk posed by natural disasters is increasing. He said that given some similarities in the landscapes of New Taipei and Shizuoka, there is ample room for cooperation and mutual support between the two, reported CNA.

The MOUs call for developing training programs that will teach technicians how to respond and prepare for disasters when chances for landslides or flooding are high. The training will also cover practices for mitigating the worst effects of possible landslides.
New Taipei City
Hou You-yi
Japan
Shizuoka
disaster prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan still keeps Taiwan’s Medigen COVID vaccine from approved list for travelers
Japan still keeps Taiwan’s Medigen COVID vaccine from approved list for travelers
2022/10/05 20:55
2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale kicks off
2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale kicks off
2022/10/04 12:38
US, Australia, Japan defense chiefs reaffirm Taiwan Strait peace
US, Australia, Japan defense chiefs reaffirm Taiwan Strait peace
2022/10/02 13:24
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
2022/10/01 10:46
7 Chinese, Russian warships tracked around Japan
7 Chinese, Russian warships tracked around Japan
2022/09/30 12:16