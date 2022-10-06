Alexa
Taiwan, Palau sign finance cooperation accord

Palau President Surangel Whipps. Jr. visits Taiwan to attend Double Ten

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/06 16:50
Finance Ministers Kaleb Udui, Jr. of Palau and Su Jain-rong of Taiwan, with President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and President Tsai Ing-wen in the backgroun...

Finance Ministers Kaleb Udui, Jr. of Palau and Su Jain-rong of Taiwan, with President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and President Tsai Ing-wen in the backgroun... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The finance ministers of Taiwan and of its diplomatic ally Palau signed a financial cooperation accord in Taipei on Thursday (Oct. 6).

The signing by Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and Kaleb Udui, Jr. was witnessed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and by President Surangel Whipps, Jr., who will attend next week’s Double Ten National Day celebrations.

The new agreement will pave the way for closer cooperation in the fields of financial and treasury policies, taxation, customs, public asset management, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Bilateral meetings, seminars, and training courses will also help to intensify contacts and offer a platform for more systematic exchanges.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the accord took immediate effect, but the two sides would sit down and discuss more concrete cooperation plans. Taiwan was happy to share its experiences in areas such as the digitalization of taxation and customs services, financial discipline, and debt management with Palau, according to the MOF.

The new agreement would assist with the promotion of bilateral investment and contact between private citizens and business people from both countries, the report said.
