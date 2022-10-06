US officials give well wishes to Taiwan at National Day event in Washington

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former and current U.S. officials conveyed their congratulatory messages to Taiwan marking its 111th anniversary since its founding at a celebratory event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Taking place at Twin Oaks, the Double Ten Day banquet saw the attendance of former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, former China policy adviser at the State Department Miles Maochun Yu, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty, and diplomats from Taiwan’s allies.

In his address, Moriarty pledged continued U.S. support for Taiwan based on mutual interests. He said he looked forward to more bilateral visits in the coming months for trade and investment talks and increased security collaboration, per CNA.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, among other members of the U.S. Congress, also extended their good wishes to Taiwan via the de facto Taiwan embassy. Pelosi reiterated in a letter the bipartisan support for Taiwan and the “unshakable bond between the two countries rooted in a steadfast commitment to democracy and human rights.”

Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan's representative to the U.S., expressed her gratitude for President Joe Biden’s defense commitment to Taiwan and the ever-stronger backing from the U.S. Congress. According to her, a total of seven congressional trips involving 28 members have paid visits to the country this year.

Over 1,000 guests graced the banquet, which featured signature foods and entertainment from Taiwan’s famed night markets. They included Taiwanese fried chicken, bubble tea, gua bao (pork buns), and braised pork rice.



Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton attends Taiwan's National Day event. (CNA photo)



Night market food from Taiwan, Gua bao. (CNA photo)