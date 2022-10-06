Alexa
1st Lordstown EV trucks roll out from Taiwan's Foxconn plant in Ohio

Lordstown Endurance nominated semi-finalist for North American Truck of the Year Award

  103
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/06 16:31
Lordstown Endurance on factory floor. (Lordstown Motors photo)

Lordstown Endurance on factory floor. (Lordstown Motors photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first EV pickup trucks manufactured by Lordstown Motors Corp. (LMC) at a plant owned by Taiwan's Foxconn have been completed.

The first two Lordstown Endurance full-sized EV pickup trucks have rolled off the assembly line, with a third nearing completion at the Foxconn EV Ohio plant which was purchased earlier this year by Foxconn Technology Group for US$230 million (NT$630 billion). These vehicles are part of a planned batch of 500 Endurance trucks produced at the Ohio-based facility, 50 of which will be delivered to customers this year and 450 by the first half of 2023, according to the LMC.

(LMC photo)

Edward Hightower, Lordstown CEO and President, stated that production has been slow due to problems obtaining parts, but that he anticipates that production will begin to accelerate in November and December. He added that "homologation and certification processes are proceeding as planned."

In addition, the firm stated that it is still accumulating test miles on the trucks, completing other certifications, and finishing software updates to "ensure the best experience for our customers." Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) crash tests have been completed, while EPA and CARB applications have been submitted.

(LMC photo)

The Endurance has been nominated as a semi-finalist for the North American Truck of the Year Award. The EV truck has a range of 322 kilometers and produces 550 horsepower thanks to its 109 kWh battery pack, enabling it to tow over 3,600 kilograms, according to the company.

(LMC photo)

(LMC photo)

(LMC photo)
