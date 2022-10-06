Taiwan considers adding direct flights to Prague

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Thursday (Oct. 6) said China Airlines is currently considering adding a direct flight route to Prague from Taiwan.

Wang attended an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday morning and was asked about the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) plans to revive tourism in Taiwan as COVID-19-related restrictions are loosened. In response to him saying he was glad that Taiwan’s borders are reopening, Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said, “Aside from being glad, your work is cut out: how do we welcome Taiwanese to the world, or the world’s people to Taiwan?”

After reviewing several strategies for domestic railway attractions and tourism routes, Hsu turned his focus to international travel in Europe. He named destinations that were currently available via direct flights from Taipei, including the U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Italy, saying most of them were in Western Europe.

However, in the past two or three years, Taiwan’s relationship with Eastern European countries has been rapidly warming. Therefore, Hsu asked Wang if the government had prepared strategies to turn these new friendships into practical results, and proposed that Taiwan should reinforce tourism marketing in Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe.

To this, Wang answered that he had asked China Airlines to look into opening a direct flight route to Prague, Czech Republic. However, as there must be enough travelers for a direct flight route to be established, China Airlines is still studying the feasibility of the idea.