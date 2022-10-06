Taiwan Army training helicopter makes emergency landing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Army helicopter had to abort a training mission to make an emergency landing in Tainan City on Thursday (Oct. 6) morning.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened after a warning light for an engine malfunction came on, CNA reported. The Bell TH-67 Creek training helicopter belonged to the Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command and was based in Tainan’s Guiren District.

The aircraft had taken off at 10:30 a.m. on a regular training mission, but when a warning light started flashing 15 minutes into the flight, the two officers decided to land immediately.

After the helicopter came down without problems in a parking lot near a temple, the Army sent a repair team to the location in the Annan District. Depending on the nature of the problem, either the officers would be asked to fly the helicopter back to base or a truck would move it away, the Liberty Times reported.