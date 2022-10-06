Asian shares climb, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday as the dollar wobbled ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.

The gains are likely to extend to European markets, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 1.4% and FTSE futures 0.7% higher.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.7%, marking its third straight day of gains. It is up 4.5% for the week after a staggering 13% drop in September.

Japan's Nikkei stock index (.N225) climbed 1.0% to its highest level since late September, driven by energy and chip-related stocks. South Korea (.KS11) advanced 1.5% while Australian shares (.AXJO) reversed losses to be up 0.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index (.HSI) also trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2% on the day. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for holidays.

Offshore risk sentiment remained buoyant. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% and Nasdaq futures increased 0.7%, building on a late rebound in U.S. stocks which helped limit earlier losses.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) finished Wednesday 0.20% lower and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ended down 0.25%.

The Refinitiv Asia Energy index (.TRXFLDAZPUENE) surged 1.4%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut oil production the deepest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, curbing supply in an already tight market. read more

Oil prices hit their highest level since mid-September. Brent crude futures were up 0.2% at $93.51 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained 0.2% to $87.9 per barrel.

