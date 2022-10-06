Taiwan Minister's interview with US Congressman available on TaiwanPlus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the launch of the TaiwanPlus television channel on Oct. 3, Taiwan’s first English-language TV station is now being broadcast to television sets throughout Taiwan. In addition to a 24-hour broadcast channel on YouTube, all of the channel’s content produced over the past year can also be found on the official TaiwanPlus website.

One particular show that is gaining interest on the channel is Innovative Minds, an interview-style show hosted by Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳). In each episode, Tang invites guests with unique backgrounds and perspectives to provide insight on important topics related to technology, governance, and social trends.

Tang has interviewed government officials, company CEOs, and many influential figures in the field of tech and finance. In a show recorded in August, Tang spoke with a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ro Khanna, who represents California’s Silicon Valley.

Khanna and Tang shared ideas about how the development of digital infrastructure can be used to strengthen models of democratic governance. Khanna also complimented Audrey Tang and Taiwan for their efforts to apply new technologies to enhance the democratic process.

Tang also questions Khanna about his advocacy for an “Internet Bill of Rights.” Khanna offers some compelling arguments for why governments should make efforts to ensure every citizen’s right to control or preserve the data they provide to companies online.

Audrey Tang’s interview with Rep. Khanna is available to view here.

Screengrab from Innovative Minds with Audrey Tang. (TaiwanPlus)

Innovative Minds with Audrey Tang began recording in May 2022 and has completed recording its first season of 15 episodes. All episodes are available to view on the TaiwanPlus website.