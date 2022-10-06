Taiwan president highlights world’s need for Taiwan’s international inclusion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Oct. 5) gave an address at the Global Taiwan Institute Annual Symposium via a pre-recorded speech, highlighting the unreasonableness of Taiwan’s exclusion from international organizations despite the key roles it plays in the world.

Tsai began her speech by thanking those working to strengthen Taiwan-U.S. ties. “The relationship between our countries and peoples has never been more important, nor have your efforts ever been more necessary or timely,” she said, highlighting ongoing threats from Russia and China to the rules-based international order.

Though grateful for the world’s support of Taiwan, Tsai said the country is fully committed to its own defense. “We will not depend on others to come to our own defense… We have substantially increased our defense spending, including on asymmetric warfare capabilities, weapons upgrades, and domestic vessel production. And earlier this year, we established the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency to enhance coordination of our reserve training and civil defense.”

She also shared that the Taiwan government faces 30 million cyberattacks every month, prompting it to invest in cyber security infrastructure and establish the Ministry of Digital Affairs to counter disinformation and hybrid warfare.

“We know from history and current events that threats against any one country or region translate, directly and indirectly, to increasing threats against its neighbors. This is why global solidarity is key to countering authoritarian expansion, safeguarding democracy, and addressing shared challenges.” Tsai said, despite being a reliable partner and active contributor to the world, Taiwan’s spirit of solidarity is hampered by its exclusion from the United Nations system, including the General Assembly, meetings, the World Health Organization, and the International Civil Aviation Organization.



(YouTube, Presidential Office video)

She added, “Without the chance to participate in these and other specialized agencies of the UN, Taiwan cannot share our expertise on pressing global issues. UN Resolution 2758 is often invoked to justify Taiwan's exclusion, even though this resolution makes no mention of Taiwan.”

Tsai thanked Taiwan’s allies and friends for speaking up for Taiwan, as the gesture reflects “the simple truth” that the Taiwan government, democratically elected, has the right and has been representing the Taiwanese people. While still unable to fully participate in international events, she said, “Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded partners to advance international development and prosperity.”

As Taiwan-U.S. cooperation deepens and with borders set to open to travelers, Tsai said she looks forward to more frequent exchanges with Americans, as well as other friends around the world, in the future.