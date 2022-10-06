Thursday's 46,423 local COVID cases an underestimate: Taiwan CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 6) said that the 46,423 COVID cases reported that day are an underestimate as a technical problem caused the infection reporting system to become inaccessible for a period of time and that the remaining unreported cases will be reported on Friday (Oct. 7).

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) said that the COVID cases reported that day were 3.9% more than the same day last week, but due to an irregularity with a system in the evening, there are a number of cases that were not reported and will instead be announced on Friday, likely increasing its case count significantly.

He also confirmed 61 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 6,731,939. The 57 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,337.

Local cases

The local cases include 21,156 males, 25,245 females, and 22 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 57 deaths announced on Thursday included 38 males and 19 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 53 had a history of chronic disease, and 47 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 1 to Oct. 3 and the dates of death were from Sept. 8 to Oct. 3.

Imported cases

The 61 imported cases included 32 males and 29 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,731,939 cases, of which 6,696,697 were local and 35,188 were imported. Thus far, 11,337 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.