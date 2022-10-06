Letter to Editor: Taiwan's Double Ten is synonymous with freedom and democracy

Taiwan News (Taipei) — As we commemorate October 10, the 111th National Day of our sister country, the Republic of China (Taiwan), it is important to note that the People's Republic of China (PRC) was only created on 1 October 1949. The PRC never had effective jurisdiction over the island of Taiwan.

However, Resolution No. 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, on October 25, 1971, by which the People's Republic of China is designated as representative to that international organization, has as its only objective the nomination of the representative of the Chinese people. It does not mention the territory or sovereignty of the island of Taiwan.

We should also note that since 1996, with the election of the Taiwanese President, Lee Teng-hui, as the first Head of State elected by the people of Taiwan, a democratic process has begun which makes this country one of the most dynamic democracies in Asia. In Taiwan, which governs full freedom and the exercise of the rule of law, without any restriction and therefore under the legal principle of the universality of rights, the Taiwanese cannot be deprived of the guarantees that are enshrined in all international treaties and agreements that have been in force until today.

Paraguay began its official relations with this nation on July 12th, 1957, fulfilling 65 years of ties marked by cooperation for the well-being and progress of both nations. There is a great cultural exchange with more than 350 Paraguayan fellows studying in Taiwan, and fluid technical cooperation with emblematic projects such as the support for fish farming and the cultivation of orchids.

Official reports show that the most dynamic exports in 2022 were frozen beef, edible bovine offal, and other oilseeds including sesame. Beef experienced an increase of 8% compared to what was sold in August 2021. Shipments from January to August of the current year for the red protein reached US$165,479,946 (NT$5.2 billion), a 6% increase over August 2021, hoping to achieve a 20% increase by year-end. In the last three years, Paraguay's exports to Taiwan rose by 212%. Beef exports rose from 5,000 tons in 2015 to 34,200 tons in 2021.

The non-reimbursable financial aid is significant, given that there are plans of great importance, such as the construction of houses for people with scarce resources and the Tres Bocas Viaduct. There are several major investment projects by Taiwanese companies, primarily related to the assembly of electric vehicles and batteries.

Today, Taiwan is the beacon of freedom that illuminates the Asian continent, with a fully functioning democratic system. At present, when this vigorous democracy's sovereignty and independence are threatened, we must remember that defending the validity of the democratic system in Taiwan or any part of the world is defending our system of life, our freedom, and international law.

This is why today, more than ever, the feast of the Double Ten is synonymous with a festival of freedom in today's times. All this leads us to point out that our strong friendship of more than 65 years is strengthened every day by the common mission of both nations, to live in freedom and justice and to seek the well-being of the people.