US seeks to convert Taiwan into weapons warehouse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is planning on stockpiling mass quantities of mobile weapons to enable Taiwan to hold out for help in the event of a Chinese attack and blockade.

The New York Times cited U.S. officials as stating that plans are in the works to turn Taiwan into a "giant weapons depot" to ensure adequate supplies during a Chinese blockade in preparation for an invasion. Taiwan and the U.S. are taking lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and one of them is that Taiwan will need a much greater store of weaponry, as it will be much more easily cut off from aid than Ukraine, which shares land borders with four NATO countries.

Both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's unprecedented military response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan have prompted Washington and Taipei to examine both what kinds of weaponry Taiwan will need as a deterrent and how to stockpile enough of it to last through initial waves of attack and a blockade by China. The Biden administration is increasingly prioritizing the sale of smaller, more mobile weapons systems over larger platforms such as M1 Abrams tanks and in September approved a US$1.1 billion arms sale that included a radar warning system, 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and 100 Sidewinder tactical air missiles.

In terms of the weapons depot approach, the newspaper cited Jacob Stokes, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, as saying “Stockpiling in Taiwan is a very active point of discussion.” He also pointed out that considerations are being made into how the weapons caches can be hardened and dispersed to evade destruction by Chinese missiles.

Stokes added that, "The view is we need to lengthen the amount of time Taiwan can hold out on its own." He said that this would be an important step in preventing China from achieving "fait accompli" before U.S. military support can arrive.

The U.S. is seeking to convert Taiwan into a "porcupine" by stocking it with asymmetrical armaments that would blunt assaults by sea and air. Taiwan is largely in agreement with this strategy, but its main concern is about bureaucratic bottlenecks in the delivery of the arms, with Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan's representative to the U.S., pointing out to the newspaper that the speed of arms deliveries "does have to be accelerated."

In September, the Senate and House introduced their versions of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which seeks to bolster Taiwan's defenses with up to US$6.5 billion in military aid for Taiwan. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) emphasized that Taiwan will continue its weapons development and war preparations even if the act is passed.