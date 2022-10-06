Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Japan on Wednesday (Oct. 5) urged concrete measures of cooperation between the two countries amid heightened cross-strait tensions.

Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), head of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, said at a National Day celebration in Tokyo that it has become acknowledged that Japan will be dragged into a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, evidenced by Beijing’s live-fire drills in August that saw ballistic missiles land in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEA).

He believes the bond that the two countries have forged in disaster relief can be expanded to defense areas that would serve to better deter military expansionists’ ambitions, CNA quoted him as saying.

A 20-strong Japanese parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 6) for the Double Ten Day event commemorating Taiwan’s 111th anniversary.

According to Hsieh, Taiwan has hosted multiple events this year marking a century-long relationship with the East Asian neighbor. These include tributes to Japanese figures who pushed the modernization of Taiwan through public projects during the Japanese colonial period.



Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan hosts National Day celebration. (CNA photos)