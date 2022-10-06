Taiwan singer Waa Wei divorces violinist Christopher Lung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Waa Wei (魏如萱) on Wednesday (Oct. 5) announced that she has divorced her husband violinist Christopher Lung (隆宸翰) after four years of marriage.

Rumors of the couple's split had started last year when Wei stopped following Lung's Instagram account. At the time, Wei claimed that the couple was just having a husband and wife quarrel, but a year later, her agency issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the divorce.

Wei announced her marriage to Lung in October 2018 and their son was born in November of that year. However, by 2021, fans had noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and rumors began to spread of a divorce.

Lung claimed that the couple was experiencing family troubles, and he stopped following Wei on Instagram to avoid critical comments by netizens, reported SET News. He said that he was often tempted to post retaliatory messages in response to negative comments by netizens, but felt it was better to disengage from her Instagram account instead.

However, recently the two have been seen living separately lately, with Lung reportedly moving out of their home in Taipei City's Da'an District. Wei's talent agency forgood music (好多音楽) confirmed their divorce on Wednesday.

Wei, a native of Fuli Township in Hualien County, is a singer, songwriter, radio DJ, author, actress, and artist. Over her career, she fronted the indie band Natural Q, published seven solo albums, served as a DJ for Hit FM, appeared in the film "The Falls," and won Best Female Mandarin Singer at the 31s Golden Melody Awards.

The divorce statement issued by Wei's agency reads as follows:

"To the friends who have always cared about Mr. Lung Chung-shu and Miss Wei Ju-hsuan, after peaceful negotiations, they agreed to end their marriage relationship. The relevant procedures were completed a few days ago. At the same time, in order to avoid unnecessary harm to both parties and their families, both parties will no longer respond to this matter separately. Lastly, they thank the outside world for its care and love, and they wish each other and everyone all the best and peace."



Announcement from Wei's agency confirming the couple's divorce. (forgood music 好多音楽 image)