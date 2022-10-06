Taiwan tracks 33 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Of the 33 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while four Shenyang J-16 jet fighters crossed the line in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent 86 Chinese military aircraft and 20 naval ships around Taiwan so far in October. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 9 out of 33 Chinese aircraft on Oct. 5. (MND image)