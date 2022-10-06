Palau President arrives in Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. on Wednesday (Oct. 5) arrived in Taiwan with a delegation to attend the 2022 Yusah Forum as well as Double Ten Day celebrations.

Upon arriving at the Taoyuan International Airport, where the delegation was received by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Whipps said the group was “extremely excited to be back in Taiwan” and that “it feels like coming home.” He added that the last time a Palauan delegation went to Taiwan was almost a year and a half ago when both countries were planning a travel bubble in an attempt to promote safe tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans eventually fell through due to an outbreak. Whipps said, “COVID has been keeping us apart. So we got to do everything to get COVID behind us so we can strengthen those ties and bring us together… I am very confident that in the near future, we can resume travel and welcome many, many people from Taiwan to visit Palau.”

He said the delegation’s presence in Taiwan is a demonstration of the two countries’ strong partnership and relationship, calling Palau “fortunate” to have such a strong friend who provided help during difficult times. He thanked Taiwan for keeping flights going so Palauan patients could continue to receive much needed medical treatment.

Whipps also thanked Taiwan for assisting Palau in organizing the Our Ocean Conference in April. He said he looked forward to meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and attending the many events on the delegation’s itinerary.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tsai organized a military salute ceremony as well as a banquet to welcome Whipps and his delegation. The delegation will discuss tourism, Taiwan-Palau transportation, international finance, agriculture and fishery, and Indigenous affairs, with meetings scheduled with government officials including Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國財), Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮), and Council of Indigenous Peoples Director Icyang Parod.