Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/10/06 02:02
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., center, warms up during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. ...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., left, speaks with head coach Ron Rivera during practice at the team's NFL football training fac...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., center, works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct....
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, watches running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football train...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., right, listens to running backs coach Randy Jordan during practice at the team's NFL football t...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., right, works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. ...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., center, warms up during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. ...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., left, speaks with head coach Ron Rivera during practice at the team's NFL football training fac...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., center, works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct....

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, watches running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football train...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., right, listens to running backs coach Randy Jordan during practice at the team's NFL football t...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022...

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., right, works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Oct. ...

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery.

The rookie running back returned to the practice field Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut.

The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot twice in the right leg. The bullets missed all the ligaments and bones in his right knee.

Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list. He was expected to be the starter after an impressive training camp and preseason.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL