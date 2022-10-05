OPEC+ agrees to slash oil production

The 23-member OPEC+ alliance agreed on a major cut in oil production Wednesday during a meeting in Vienna.

The organization is made up of the 13 major oil producers of OPEC, as well as 10 other non-OPEC countries, including Russia.

What did OPEC+ agree to?

Iran's OPEC Governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia said the group agreed to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The cut is likely to lead to a rise in oil prices.

The organization said in a statement that the decision was based on the "uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks."

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the organization was a "moderating force" and aimed "to bring about stability." He added that OPEC+ intends to remain "ahead of the curve" in the face of a "period of diverse uncertainties."

The alliance said it would renew the cooperation between OPEC members and non-members, which was due to expire at the end of the year.

Crude oil prices had fallen in recent months amid concerns over falling demand and the possibility of a global recession.

A rise in the price of crude oil could help Moscow, which is facing an EU ban on most of its crude exports set to take effect in December and a bid by G7 to cap Russian oil prices.

In July, US President Joe Biden appealed to Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. Later, OPEC+ agreed to boost production.

Biggest cut since height of COVID-19

The alliance reduced output by almost 10 million barrels per day in April 2020 in order to stymie a major drop in crude prices amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Today's decision marks the largest output reduction since 2020's cut.

OPEC+ began to raise production last year following improvements in the market, and output returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Some members of the organization, including Russia, have already struggled to meet quotas set by the group, which could limit the impact of the OPEC+ agreement to slash production.

sdi/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)