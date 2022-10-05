NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
Buffalo 4, Carolina 2
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.