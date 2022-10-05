NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.