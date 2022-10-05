All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26 CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49 New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40 New York 14 11 8 50 48 41 Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54 Orlando City 13 13 6 45 41 48 Inter Miami CF 13 13 6 45 42 52 Columbus 10 7 15 45 43 37 Charlotte FC 13 17 2 41 42 48 New England 10 12 11 41 46 49 Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52 Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47 Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62 D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37 Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48 FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36 LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50 Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41 Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50 Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51 Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44 Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55 Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56 Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44 Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52 Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53 San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, September 30

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, October 1

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, New York 1

CF Montréal 1, D.C. United 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Sunday, October 2

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

Houston 2, Nashville 1

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.