American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/05 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 99 62 .615 _
y-Toronto 91 69 .569
y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 13
Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½
Boston 77 84 .478 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 70 .565 _
Chicago 81 80 .503 10
Minnesota 77 84 .478 14
Detroit 66 95 .410 25
Kansas City 65 96 .404 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 105 56 .652 _
y-Seattle 89 72 .553 16
Los Angeles 73 88 .453 32
Texas 67 94 .416 38
Oakland 59 102 .366 46

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.