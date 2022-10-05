American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|99
|62
|.615
|_
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|.534
|13
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|77
|84
|.478
|22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|81
|80
|.503
|10
|Minnesota
|77
|84
|.478
|14
|Detroit
|66
|95
|.410
|25
|Kansas City
|65
|96
|.404
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|105
|56
|.652
|_
|y-Seattle
|89
|72
|.553
|16
|Los Angeles
|73
|88
|.453
|32
|Texas
|67
|94
|.416
|38
|Oakland
|59
|102
|.366
|46
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.