All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|99
|62
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|57-24
|42-38
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|7½
|+5½
|7-3
|W-4
|47-34
|44-35
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|.534
|13
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|51-30
|35-45
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|.513
|16½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|44-35
|38-43
|Boston
|77
|84
|.478
|22
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|42-38
|35-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|45-35
|46-35
|Chicago
|81
|80
|.503
|10
|5
|5-5
|W-3
|37-43
|44-37
|Minnesota
|77
|84
|.478
|14
|9
|4-6
|L-4
|46-35
|31-49
|Detroit
|66
|95
|.410
|25
|20
|7-3
|L-2
|36-46
|30-49
|Kansas City
|65
|96
|.404
|26
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|39-42
|26-54
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|105
|56
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|54-26
|51-30
|y-Seattle
|89
|72
|.553
|16
|+3
|6-4
|W-2
|45-35
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|73
|88
|.453
|32
|13
|7-3
|L-2
|40-41
|33-47
|Texas
|67
|94
|.416
|38
|19
|2-8
|W-1
|33-47
|34-47
|Oakland
|59
|102
|.366
|46
|27
|4-6
|W-3
|28-51
|31-51
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|101
|60
|.627
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|55-26
|46-34
|y-New York
|100
|61
|.621
|1
|+13
|5-5
|W-2
|53-27
|47-34
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|74
|.540
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-34
|40-40
|Miami
|68
|93
|.422
|33
|19
|6-4
|L-1
|33-47
|35-46
|Washington
|55
|106
|.342
|46
|32
|3-7
|L-4
|26-55
|29-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-St. Louis
|93
|68
|.578
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|53-28
|40-40
|Milwaukee
|86
|75
|.534
|7
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|46-34
|40-41
|Chicago
|73
|88
|.453
|20
|14
|7-3
|L-2
|37-44
|36-44
|Cincinnati
|62
|99
|.385
|31
|25
|3-7
|W-2
|33-47
|29-52
|Pittsburgh
|61
|100
|.379
|32
|26
|6-4
|L-1
|33-47
|28-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|51
|.683
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|56-24
|54-27
|y-San Diego
|89
|72
|.553
|21
|+2
|6-4
|W-2
|44-36
|45-36
|San Francisco
|80
|81
|.497
|30
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|44-37
|36-44
|Arizona
|73
|88
|.453
|37
|14
|3-7
|L-3
|40-41
|33-47
|Colorado
|68
|93
|.422
|42
|19
|3-7
|W-3
|41-40
|27-53
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.
No games scheduled
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.