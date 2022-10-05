Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/05 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 99 62 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 57-24 42-38
y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5½ 7-3 W-4 47-34 44-35
y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 13 _ 2-8 L-4 51-30 35-45
Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ 3-7 L-1 44-35 38-43
Boston 77 84 .478 22 9 5-5 W-2 42-38 35-46
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 91 70 .565 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-35 46-35
Chicago 81 80 .503 10 5 5-5 W-3 37-43 44-37
Minnesota 77 84 .478 14 9 4-6 L-4 46-35 31-49
Detroit 66 95 .410 25 20 7-3 L-2 36-46 30-49
Kansas City 65 96 .404 26 21 3-7 L-1 39-42 26-54
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 105 56 .652 _ _ 6-4 W-1 54-26 51-30
y-Seattle 89 72 .553 16 +3 6-4 W-2 45-35 44-37
Los Angeles 73 88 .453 32 13 7-3 L-2 40-41 33-47
Texas 67 94 .416 38 19 2-8 W-1 33-47 34-47
Oakland 59 102 .366 46 27 4-6 W-3 28-51 31-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 101 60 .627 _ _ 8-2 W-1 55-26 46-34
y-New York 100 61 .621 1 +13 5-5 W-2 53-27 47-34
y-Philadelphia 87 74 .540 14 _ 4-6 L-1 47-34 40-40
Miami 68 93 .422 33 19 6-4 L-1 33-47 35-46
Washington 55 106 .342 46 32 3-7 L-4 26-55 29-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 93 68 .578 _ _ 5-5 W-1 53-28 40-40
Milwaukee 86 75 .534 7 1 5-5 W-2 46-34 40-41
Chicago 73 88 .453 20 14 7-3 L-2 37-44 36-44
Cincinnati 62 99 .385 31 25 3-7 W-2 33-47 29-52
Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 32 26 6-4 L-1 33-47 28-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 110 51 .683 _ _ 6-4 L-3 56-24 54-27
y-San Diego 89 72 .553 21 +2 6-4 W-2 44-36 45-36
San Francisco 80 81 .497 30 7 6-4 L-2 44-37 36-44
Arizona 73 88 .453 37 14 3-7 L-3 40-41 33-47
Colorado 68 93 .422 42 19 3-7 W-3 41-40 27-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.