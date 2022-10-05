NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA OL Reign 11 4 7 40 32 19 Portland 10 3 9 39 49 24 San Diego 10 6 6 36 32 21 Kansas City 10 6 6 36 29 29 Houston 10 6 6 36 35 27 Chicago 9 7 6 33 34 28 North Carolina 9 8 5 32 46 33 Angel City 8 9 5 29 23 27 Louisville 5 9 8 23 23 35 Orlando 5 10 7 22 22 45 Washington 3 9 10 19 26 33 Gotham FC 4 17 1 13 16 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 30

North Carolina 0, San Diego 0, tie

Saturday, October 1

Portland 3, Gotham FC 3, tie

Houston 2, Washington 1

Louisville 1, Kansas City 0

OL Reign 3, Orlando 0

Sunday, October 2

Chicago 2, Angel City 0

Sunday, October 16

Kansas City at Houston, 5 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.