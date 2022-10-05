Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/05 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.