Seasonal northeasterly winds to bring rains to Greater Taipei, northeast and east

Lows at about 20 degrees in the north and northeast on Tuesday: CWB forecaster

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/05 21:12
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wetter weather ushered in by the seasonal northeasterly winds is expected to last through Sunday (Oct. 9) before moisture begins to decrease from National Day (Oct. 10), Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Wednesday.

Bureau forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA that the weather in the coming week will be affected by the seasonal northeasterly winds, and Thursday to Sunday will see high levels of humidity. Rain and localized heavy rainfall events are expected in the Greater Taipei Area, the northeast, and the east of the country during the period, while cloudy conditions are forecast for the areas south of Hsinchu.

The northeasterly winds are predicted to intensify from National Day, then turn dry as humidity decreases, with localized short rains expected in areas north of Taoyuan and along the eastern half of the country and cloudy to sunny conditions for the rest of the country, the forecaster said.

High temperatures will reach 26-29 degrees Celsius and low temperatures will be around 24 and 25 degrees in areas north of Taoyuan, the northeast, and Hualien from Thursday to Sunday, Chang said, adding that temperatures will begin to drop from Monday with lows at about 20 degrees in the north and the northeast and 21-23 degrees in central and southern Taiwan on Tuesday.

High temperatures are expected to be around 25-26 degrees across Taiwan on Tuesday, he added.
