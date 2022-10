Wednesday Monastir, Tunisia Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONASTIR, TUNISIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Jasmin Open Tunisia (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Claire Liu, United States, def. Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, walkover.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, and Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Quinn Gleason, United States, and Emily Appleton, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.