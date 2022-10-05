Japan still keeps Taiwan’s Medigen COVID vaccine from approved list for travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Japan plans to reopen its borders to individual travelers on Oct. 11, it is yet to provide certification for Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Only travelers inoculated with vaccines from the official government list will be allowed to enter Japan without COVID tests and quarantine. The latest version of the list, published by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes vaccines developed by China and India but none from Taiwan, CNA reported.

If travelers have not received three shots from officially certified vaccines, they would have to provide negative results of a PCR test, undergo a new test upon their arrival in Japan, and be subject to quarantine.

The Medigen vaccine obtained its emergency use authorization (EUA) from Taiwan’s government in July 2021, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving her first shot of the vaccine the following month.