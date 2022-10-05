Alexa
Japan still keeps Taiwan’s Medigen COVID vaccine from approved list for travelers

Taiwanese travelers inoculated with Medigen might still face tests, quarantine when arriving in Japan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/05 20:55
Taiwan's Medigen COVID-19 vaccine has still not been listed for approval by Japan.

Taiwan's Medigen COVID-19 vaccine has still not been listed for approval by Japan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Japan plans to reopen its borders to individual travelers on Oct. 11, it is yet to provide certification for Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Only travelers inoculated with vaccines from the official government list will be allowed to enter Japan without COVID tests and quarantine. The latest version of the list, published by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes vaccines developed by China and India but none from Taiwan, CNA reported.

If travelers have not received three shots from officially certified vaccines, they would have to provide negative results of a PCR test, undergo a new test upon their arrival in Japan, and be subject to quarantine.

The Medigen vaccine obtained its emergency use authorization (EUA) from Taiwan’s government in July 2021, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving her first shot of the vaccine the following month.
