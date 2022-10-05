Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin signs laws illegally annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to finalize the illegal annexation of several Ukrainian regions on Wednesday.

The Kremlin announced that Putin signed laws to absorb the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — with Moscow now designating them as parts of Russia.

The documents were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday.

The move comes after Russia held orchestrated "referendums" in the regions. Ukraine and Western governments have rejected the votes, saying they violated international law and were non-representative and coercive.

The Russian military currently controls only parts of the annexed areas, but nuclear-armed Russia now sees the entire Ukrainian regions as under its protection and part of its territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's annexation move by lodging a fast-track application to join NATO and to formally rule out talks with Putin.

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Wednesday October 5.

Ukraine forces approaching Luhansk region, says UK

Ukrainian forces are continuing their advance on areas under Russian military control, according to a new UK intelligence bulletin.

Ukrainian military forces are now approaching the borders of the Luhansk region. According to the British statement, Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) beyond the Oskil River, bringing them closer to Russia's defensive zone in Luhansk.

"Politically, Russian leaders will highly likely be concerned that leading Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Luhansk Oblast, which Russia claimed to have formally annexed last Friday," the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia has been facing mounting setbacks on the battlefield, as Ukrainian forces retake land under Russian occupation in the east and south.

Drone attack targets town south of Kyiv

Several explosions rocked the town of Bila Tserkva, located south of the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The blasts set off fires at infrastructure sites, leaving one person injured, said regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba.

Officials said the attacks were carried out by so-called suicide drones made by Iran.

Ukraine's military first reported Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones last month, although those have primarily targeted sites in southern Ukraine.

EU agrees Russian oil price cap as part of eighth sanctions package

Russia's oil exports are set to be capped after the European Union's 27 countries agreed on a new sanctions package.

The move hopes to deliver a blow to Russia's oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's move to illegally annex partly occupied territories in the embattled country.

"The package contains: Prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap and a ban on related services," the Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, said in a statement.

Russians fleeing mobilization will not necessarily get French visas says junior minister

French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone has announced that Russians fleeing to avoid being deployed in the army would not automatically get permission to stay in France.

"We have limited conditions under which visas can be given. We will make sure dissident journalists, people who fight the regime, artists and students can still come here, and we will issue visas on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the security risks," she said in an interview with franceinfo radio.

Boone said each case would be assessed individually and that the procedure to get a visa for the Schengen area would be extended from the usual 15 days to 40, in order to conduct a thorough assessment.

"We want to preserve access to political asylum in Europe to people who really need it and to avoid security risks," she said.

Russia to resume gas deliveries to Italy says energy giant Gazprom

Russia will "resume" gas deliveries to Italy after temporarily halting them over the weekend due to a transport problem in Austria, Gazprom said in a statement Wednesday.

The energy firm said a "solution" had been found with Italian buyers following regulatory changes in Austria.

Most Russian gas in Italy is delivered through Ukraine thanks to the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (TAG), to Tarvisio in northern Italy on the border with Austria.

Italian energy firm Eni confirmed that "gas supplies from Gazprom resumed today."

