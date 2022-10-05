Photo of the Day: Taiwanese rain trees turn gold as autumn arrives in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese rain trees are seen in bloom giving a fall feel to Taipei as cool autumn weather arrives.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped by as much as 10°C as a northeast monsoon drove away a powerful "Autumn Tiger" that had brought sweltering weather to the country for several days. That same day, the Taipei City Government released photos of Taiwanese rain trees, also known as flamegold rain trees (Koelreuteria elegant), covered in bright yellow blossoms.

According to the Taipei City Government's Parks and Street Lights Office, Taiwanese rain trees are mainly distributed on Dunhua South Road; Xinsheng North Road, Section 1; Minsheng East Road, Sections 2 and 3; Zhongxiao East Road Section 7; Binjiang Street, Tayou Road, and Yuquan Street.

In early autumn, yellow blossoms form densely on top of the trees. Under a breeze, the yellow petals fall like raindrops and can sometimes fall together like a shower, inspiring the name flamegold rain trees.



Close-up view of the tree's flowers. (Taipei City Government photo)