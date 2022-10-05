Taiwan semiconductor production value surges by 32.2%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total value of semiconductors produced in Taiwan from January to July soared by 32.2% from the same period last year to reach NT$2.04 trillion ($64.74 billion), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (Oct. 5).

While there were signs that international demand was slowing, the sectors of high-performance computing and automotive electronics were likely to make sure the total for 2022 would reach a record level, CNA reported.

Looking at the different sectors of the semiconductor industry, foundries were responsible for 68.2% of the production value, testing and packaging for 19.1%, and DRAM for 5.5%, according to the MOEA data.

The role of contract manufacturing by foundries has been expanding for each of the past 10 years, with the rate of increase exceeding 20% in 2020 and 2021, and 39.9% for Jan.-July 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Despite efforts by Taiwan to cut its reliance on the Chinese market, 58.4% of chip exports during the Jan.-Aug. 2022 period still had China and Hong Kong as their destinations. Singapore was the second market, good for 11.7% of Taiwan’s semiconductor exports, followed by Japan with 8%.

On a global scale, Taiwan was the second exporter of semiconductors with a share of 15.2% last year, behind transshipment center Hong Kong. The growth of Taiwan’s chip exports during Jan.-June soared by 30.5%, a rate of increase only behind Malaysia, according to the MOEA statistics.