Australia wins toss, bowls in first T20 against West Indies

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss Wednesday and opted to bowl against the West Indies in the first of two games that both teams are using to fine-tune for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup later this month.

The defending T20 world champion Australians are coming off a 2-1 series loss in India but are back on home soil and have a full-strength bowling lineup.

The West Indies squad arrived in Australia this week in the wake of the Caribbean Premier League season, forced to make a late change to the squad when Shimron Hetmyer missed a scheduled flight and was replaced by Shamarh Brooks.

The West Indies will play two T20s against Australia this week and two unofficial warmup games in Melbourne next week before beginning the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup on Oct. 17 against Scotland in Hobart.

Brandon King, who led the scoring in the Caribbean Premier League to help Jamaica Tallawahs to the title, is among seven players in the squad who featured in the CPL final late last week.

The West Indies beat Australia 4-1 at home in a T20 series in July of last year but lost their head-to-head in the group stage of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Myers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports